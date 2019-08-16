ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.51. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 148,582 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATA. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.13.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$308.70 million. Equities analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

