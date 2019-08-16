Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,610,000 after purchasing an additional 106,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 381,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 70.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

ATO traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,270. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.22. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.88 and a twelve month high of $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $485.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.16 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.