ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATASY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. 8,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,850. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

