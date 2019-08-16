Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Insider Frank Lauren Gillis Sells 19,500 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $741,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,377,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank Lauren Gillis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $831,480.00.

Shares of ATH traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $38.51. 2,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Athene’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,392,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Athene by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,393,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Athene by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 232,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

