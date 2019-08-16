Atheios (ATH) Trading Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 30.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Over the last week, Atheios has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $7,285.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.