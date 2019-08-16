Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Shares of ATYM traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 198 ($2.59). The stock had a trading volume of 30,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,824. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 209.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 219.15. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $271.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23.

In related news, insider Alberto Lavandeira acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £103,500 ($135,241.08).

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.