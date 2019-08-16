Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Astronics to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of ATRO stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 248,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,558. The stock has a market cap of $881.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. Astronics has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $104,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $82,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $860,128.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $621,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Astronics by 8.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 181,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $949,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

