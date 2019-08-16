AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,400 ($83.63) to GBX 6,500 ($84.93) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,676.47 ($87.24).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,230 ($94.47) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,755.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,227.49. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 billion and a PE ratio of 42.23. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,349.30 ($96.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 71.90 ($0.94) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1.28%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.