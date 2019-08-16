Assura (LON:AGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.20

Assura PLC (LON:AGR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67.20 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88), with a volume of 9299140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.90 ($0.87).

AGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 19.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a GBX 0.69 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.86%.

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 38,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £24,832 ($32,447.41). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 102,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £66,889.55 ($87,403.04).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

