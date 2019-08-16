ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASLN. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of ASLN stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.45. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,393. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57.

About ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

