Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.94 ($0.01), 500,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.95.

Arkle Resources Company Profile (LON:ARK)

Arkle Resources PLC explores for and develops mineral resources in Ireland. It explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Mine River gold project that comprises of 8 licenses covering an area of approximately 340 square kilometers in Wicklow and Wexford counties in southeast Ireland; and the Inishowen project, which consists of 11 contiguous prospecting licenses located on the Inishowen peninsula in Donegal County, Ireland.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Arkle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.