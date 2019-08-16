Argos Resources (LON:ARG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.98

Shares of Argos Resources Ltd (LON:ARG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as low as $2.60. Argos Resources shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 34,652 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75.

Argos Resources Company Profile (LON:ARG)

Argos Resources Ltd, together with its subsidiary, explores for oil and gas in the Falkland Islands. The company holds a royalty interest in the production license PL001 covering an area of approximately 1,126 square kilometers located in the North Falkland Basin. Argos Resources Ltd was founded in 1995 and is based in Stanley, the Falkland Islands.

