Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.88

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $2.53. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 103,547 shares changing hands.

AR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.00 price target on Argonaut Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.68 million and a P/E ratio of -40.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.