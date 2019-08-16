Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Up 20% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) was up 20% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $10.56, approximately 176,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 61,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 124.59%.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ARCT shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $131.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.