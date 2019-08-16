ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Price Up 11%

Shares of ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) rose 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.51, approximately 146,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 135,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ARC Document Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 271,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 624,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 542,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 43,125 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

