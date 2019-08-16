ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Price Up 11%

Shares of ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) rose 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.51, approximately 146,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 135,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
Separately, ValuEngine raised ARC Document Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.88.
ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.
Further Reading: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.