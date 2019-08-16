Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Aramark by 1.4% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 8.4% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 18.3% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Aramark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Aramark has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $43.70.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Aramark had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

