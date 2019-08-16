Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptinyx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.71.
Shares of APTX opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $32.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aptinyx
Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
