Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptinyx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of APTX opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,504.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. Research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

