Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40328422-3.54219378 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.20-4.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $52.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.31. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $882.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.72 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

