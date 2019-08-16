Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) shares were up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.29 and last traded at $59.54, approximately 1,254,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 567,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on shares of Appian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Appian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.87.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%. Appian’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Appian Corp will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $1,956,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,955.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 43,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,585,103.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,829 shares of company stock worth $6,315,098 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Appian by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Appian by 750.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

