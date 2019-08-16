AppFolio (APPF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/12/2019 – AppFolio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

7/31/2019 – AppFolio was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/30/2019 – AppFolio was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

7/30/2019 – AppFolio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2019 – AppFolio is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $106.10 price target on the stock.

7/3/2019 – AppFolio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/2/2019 – AppFolio was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/22/2019 – AppFolio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

AppFolio stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average is $88.75. AppFolio Inc has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,439,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,280 over the last 90 days. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

