Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,833,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338,400 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up about 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.91% of Apollo Global Management worth $131,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $83,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -150.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $523.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -876.19%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.