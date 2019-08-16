Apollo Currency Hits 24-Hour Volume of $785,152.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 19% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $21.28 million and $785,152.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007279 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001826 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

