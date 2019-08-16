ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANZBY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ANZ from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded ANZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ANZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ANZ presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ANZBY stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09. ANZ has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $22.28. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

