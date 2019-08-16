ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ANSYS from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on ANSYS from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.22.

ANSS traded up $4.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.35. 8,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,026. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.42. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $215.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 638 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total value of $118,527.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total value of $320,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $459,344 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $90,241,000. Swedbank bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $100,576,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,779,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,238,602,000 after acquiring an additional 312,390 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in ANSYS by 49.2% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 941,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,958,000 after acquiring an additional 310,181 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 1,268.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,025,000 after acquiring an additional 280,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

