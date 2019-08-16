ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
ANSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ANSYS from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on ANSYS from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.22.
ANSS traded up $4.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.35. 8,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,026. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.42. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $215.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.31.
In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 638 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total value of $118,527.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total value of $320,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $459,344 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $90,241,000. Swedbank bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $100,576,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,779,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,238,602,000 after acquiring an additional 312,390 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in ANSYS by 49.2% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 941,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,958,000 after acquiring an additional 310,181 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 1,268.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,025,000 after acquiring an additional 280,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
