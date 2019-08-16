Analyzing Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) & Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp 24.90% 15.20% 1.37% Richmond Mutual Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Old Second Bancorp and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.10%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Dividends

Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation does not pay a dividend. Old Second Bancorp pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp $138.97 million 2.58 $34.01 million $1.12 10.71 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, the company engages in the lease financing business; and provision of fee-based financial services, such as trust and estate administration, investment management services, retirement plan administration, and private banking services. It operates through eight full service locations in Richmond, Centerville, Cambridge City, and Shelbyville, Indiana; five full service locations in Sidney, Piqua, and Troy, Ohio; and loan production office in Columbus, Ohio. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Indiana. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. is a subsidiary of First Mutual of Richmond, Inc.

