Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG)

8/14/2019 – Extraction Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/8/2019 – Extraction Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

8/6/2019 – Extraction Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/2/2019 – Extraction Oil & Gas was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Extraction Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/20/2019 – Extraction Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,481,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.03 million, a P/E ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $12.55.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark Erickson sold 70,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $285,697.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,614,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,895,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after acquiring an additional 888,898 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 204,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 274.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,129,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 827,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

