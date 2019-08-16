Analysts Set Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT at $353.39

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $353.39.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. ValuEngine cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.69. 48,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,312. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $224.43 and a one year high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total value of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $958,441 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.