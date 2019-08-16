Analysts Set Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) PT at $40.91

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.91.

A number of analysts have commented on TWTR shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Twitter from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Pivotal Research started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

TWTR stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 599,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,400,662. Twitter has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Twitter will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew Derella sold 10,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $381,100.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,601,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $262,033,000 after buying an additional 569,560 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Twitter by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Twitter by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

