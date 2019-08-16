Analysts Set Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Target Price at $22.80

Shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DTIL shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $9.37. 207,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,524. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. Analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $5,035,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $427,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $3,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

