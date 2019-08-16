Analysts Set Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) Price Target at C$48.92

Shares of Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on PKI shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$50.00 price objective on Parkland Fuel and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$49.00 price objective on Parkland Fuel and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other Parkland Fuel news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.82, for a total transaction of C$683,366.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 452,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,934,230.99. Also, Senior Officer Patricia Van De Sande sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.39, for a total value of C$156,843.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$77,912.82.

Parkland Fuel stock traded up C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$42.92. 217,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Parkland Fuel has a 12-month low of C$31.59 and a 12-month high of C$47.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$43.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.75.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

