Analysts Set Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) PT at $25.29

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Millendo Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MLND traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,180. The company has a market capitalization of $93.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.64. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 270.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 62.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 126,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 1,738.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 442,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

