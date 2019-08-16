Analysts Set Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) PT at €72.53

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €72.42 ($84.21).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €49.06 ($57.05) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.13. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €50.92 ($59.21) and a fifty-two week high of €71.26 ($82.86).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

