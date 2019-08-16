Analysts Set Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) PT at €72.53

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €72.42 ($84.21).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €49.06 ($57.05) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.13. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €50.92 ($59.21) and a fifty-two week high of €71.26 ($82.86).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.