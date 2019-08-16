Analysts Set Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) PT at GBX 643.86

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 643.86 ($8.41).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Beazley to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 635 ($8.30) in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Beazley in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 651 ($8.51) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox purchased 6,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £18,001.14 ($23,521.68).

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 589.50 ($7.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 562.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 548.36. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 486.60 ($6.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

