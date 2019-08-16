Analysts Expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will post sales of $5.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.78 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $5.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $20.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $20.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.25 billion to $20.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Longbow Research set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.09.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, hitting $131.92. 22,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.92.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $95,231.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,544.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

