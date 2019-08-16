Analysts Expect Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Announce $2.76 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) will announce earnings per share of $2.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the lowest is $2.46. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of $2.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $13.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.74 to $15.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.39.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total value of $113,173.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $958,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.40. The stock had a trading volume of 353,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $224.43 and a 1-year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.