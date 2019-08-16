Analysts Expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Post $1.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to announce earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.78. T-Mobile Us posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nomura boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HSBC set a $85.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

T-Mobile Us stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.60. The company had a trading volume of 253,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,377. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31. T-Mobile Us has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $703,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,314,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 57,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

