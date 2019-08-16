Analysts Expect Roan Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.39 Million

Equities analysts expect that Roan Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAN) will report sales of $111.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Roan Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.00 million. Roan Resources posted sales of $83.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Roan Resources will report full-year sales of $407.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $387.70 million to $427.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $536.71 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $538.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roan Resources.

Roan Resources (NASDAQ:ROAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.18 million.

Separately, Imperial Capital cut shares of Roan Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of ROAN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 300,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30. Roan Resources has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

Roan Resources Company Profile

Roan Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

