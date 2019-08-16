Analysts Expect Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $22.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Resideo Technologies an industry rank of 164 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Michael G. Nefkens bought 4,964 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $100,570.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III bought 6,300 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $126,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 20,306 shares of company stock valued at $407,385 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 828.1% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REZI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,015. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

