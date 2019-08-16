Analysts Expect Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) to Post $4.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) will post $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arch Coal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.24 and the highest is $5.99. Arch Coal reported earnings of $6.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Coal will report full-year earnings of $16.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $20.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $17.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arch Coal.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. Arch Coal had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $570.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arch Coal to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Coal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.17.

NYSE:ARCH traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.82. 190,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.58. Arch Coal has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $195,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 40.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the second quarter worth $75,000.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

