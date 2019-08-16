Analysts Expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider John T. Andreacio sold 5,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $106,014.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,066. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $149.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

