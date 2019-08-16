Analysts Anticipate Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wellington Shields cut Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.43.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,596. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $140.95 and a 52 week high of $237.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $4,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,843,189.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,154 shares of company stock worth $13,170,221 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 125.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 451.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.