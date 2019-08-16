Analysts Anticipate Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.04). Tellurian also reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 1,074.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.80%. Tellurian’s quarterly revenue was up 555.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

TELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tellurian by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 42,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tellurian by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 75,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tellurian by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 51,784 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Tellurian by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

TELL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

