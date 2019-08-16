Analysts Anticipate Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.72. Eldorado Resorts posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $637.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ERI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.12 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkins bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,177.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 469.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 958,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,137,000 after purchasing an additional 789,816 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,460,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 4,099.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 490,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 478,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 53.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,234,000 after purchasing an additional 454,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.97. 87,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,575. Eldorado Resorts has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Resorts (ERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.