Analysts Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). DURECT reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 116.97% and a negative net margin of 123.22%. The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRRX. ValuEngine raised DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on DURECT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of DRRX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 307,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,489. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.92. DURECT has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $249.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.88.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder First Eagle Investment Managem purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,055,000 shares of company stock worth $2,112,650. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in DURECT by 1,420.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39,746 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in DURECT by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DURECT by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 127,028 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

