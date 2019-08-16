Analysts Anticipate Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dean Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.11). Dean Foods posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dean Foods will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dean Foods.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dean Foods had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. Dean Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DF shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 target price on shares of Dean Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dean Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dean Foods by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,610,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dean Foods by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,177,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,225 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,389,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dean Foods by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 2,147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 280,880 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $6,971,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

DF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 9,034,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,183. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $85.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.38. Dean Foods has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

