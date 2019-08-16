Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amtech Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 729,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. 42,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,016. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

