American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.43. 22,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,802. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.13.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $112,735.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,311.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $669,398 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,311,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,774,000 after purchasing an additional 348,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,017,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,580,000 after acquiring an additional 154,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,292,000 after acquiring an additional 438,632 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 31.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,536,000 after acquiring an additional 926,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,691,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,860,000 after acquiring an additional 585,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

