Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) in a research note released on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $3.80 on Monday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 431,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

