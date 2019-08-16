Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ABTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $38.00 price target on Allegiance Bancshares and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $32.00. 10,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 22.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis A. Jr. Waters sold 7,200 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $226,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,341 shares in the company, valued at $860,421.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Umesh Jain sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $58,781.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,644.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,741 shares of company stock worth $1,001,375 in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

