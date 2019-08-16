Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of ALLK stock traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.72. 1,428,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,928. Allakos has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Allakos will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Mckearn sold 38,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $1,541,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Mckearn sold 53,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $2,133,060.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,373 shares of company stock worth $7,408,059. 52.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,975,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allakos by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,900,000 after buying an additional 152,634 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 8.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,834,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,294,000 after purchasing an additional 135,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allakos by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,735,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,188,000 after purchasing an additional 88,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Allakos by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

